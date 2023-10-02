3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 4 Loss vs. Chargers

2 of 3

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Despite having a different quarterback under center, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow saw the same result he's seen all season. He was barely a part of the offensive game plan.



Coming into Sunday, the 2021 Pro Bowler had been targeted just three times in three games—even though he caught all three passes and provided a 118.7 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference.

It was fair to wonder if it was a lack of chemistry with Garoppolo or his fit in Josh McDaniels' system that was affecting Renfrow's usage. To his credit, Renfrow has never complained.



"For me, it's more so just controlling what I can every single day because I don't make decisions, right?" Renfrow said, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

Even with Garoppolo out, Renfrow was targeted four times but finished with just two catches for 12 yards—all of them coming on his final catch. It's becoming more clear that while Garoppolo may not be keen on targeting Renfrow, the 27-year-old is struggling to find open space in McDaniels' scheme too.

