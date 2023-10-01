Fantasy Alert: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly to Get RB1 Reps for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Fantasy Alert: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly to Get RB1 Reps for Patriots vs. CowboysOctober 1, 2023
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Fresh off a strong performance in last week's win over the New York Jets, the New England Patriots plan to start relying on Ezekiel Elliott for more work.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Elliott is slated for "starter reps" in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
