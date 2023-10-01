Browns Rumors: Deshaun Watson Out Injured, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is QB1 vs. Ravens

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected start under center for Cleveland.

Watson was limited in practice all week due to a shoulder issue. The Browns listed him as questionable in their injury report.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 10,710 yards and 88 touchdowns over his five years at UCLA. He was a dynamic threat when scrambling out of the pocket as well, running for 1,253 yards and 21 scores between 2021 and 2022.

Expectations are always tempered when discussing a fifth-round draft pick in his first season. Thompson-Robinson did have fans intrigued with his performance in the preseason, though. Across four games, he went 37-of-58 for 440 yards and two touchdowns.

Considering the Browns are allowing the fewest yards (163.7) and points (10.7) per game, head coach Kevin Stefanski may not be leaning on the passing game to win the day Sunday. Efficiency rather than volume may be the priority for Thompson-Robinson.

When it comes to Watson's injury, the schedule works in Cleveland's favor. The team has a bye in Week 5, giving the three-time Pro Bowler a little extra time to rest his ailing shoulder.