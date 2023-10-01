AP College Football Poll 2023: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

AP Photo/Thomas Graning

The top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll remains unchanged after Week 5 saw little in the way of shocking upsets.

Georgia continues to lead the way, with Michigan, Texas, Ohio State and Florida State rounding out the top five.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

Georgia survived a tough test from Auburn on Saturday.

The Tigers tied the game with less than seven minutes remaining on a 42-yard field goal by Alex McPherson. Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers delivered the decisive blow with his 40-yard touchdown reception. He finished with eight receptions fro 157 yards and the one score.

Over in the Pac-12, Washington and USC were both pushed unexpectedly close.

The Huskies led Arizona by 18 points in the second half, but the Wildcats continued to hang around and even made it a one-score game with 1:08 left.

USC was even more guilty of taking its foot off the gas as it allowed Colorado to score 20 unanswered points in the second half. Shedeur Sanders' 371 passing yards and four touchdowns only heightened the concerns about the Trojans' defense as it relates to the team's pursuit of a national title.

Utah wasn't as fortunate as its conference peers Friday night. Oregon State rebounded from its loss to Washington State by upsetting the Utes 21-7. The Beavers held Utah to just 198 total yards, with Utes quarterback Nate Johnson finishing 8-of-23 for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Week 5's other notable upset offered a stark contrast as LSU and Ole Miss combined for 104 points.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels' 414 yards and four touchdowns through the air weren't enough to help the Tigers avoid falling to 3-2. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Quinshon Judkins had 177 yards and a touchdown on one carry.

Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris connected with less than a minute on the clock for the game-winning score.

Similar dramatics were on offer in Durham, North Carolina, as Notre Dame beat Duke 21-14 thanks to a 30-yard run from running back Audric Estime with 31 seconds left. The Fighting Irish had gotten into field-goal range after quarterback Sam Hartman scrambled for 17 yards on a 4th-and-16.

Notre Dame preserved the victory by sacking Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and forcing a fumble on the Blue Devils' next drive.

Week 6 is headlined by the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma. The Sooners will hope to avenge last year's 49-0 embarrassment at the hands of the Longhorns.

Missouri, which is off to a 5-0 start, will attempt to make a statement win in the SEC when it hosts LSU. Maryland, which boasts the same record, could present a test for No. 4 Ohio State. UCLA has had an entire week to stew over its 14-7 loss to Utah and prepare for Washington State to make the trip to the Rose Bowl.