Raiders Rumors: Aidan O'Connell Named QB1 vs. Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo Injured

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly start rookie Aidan O'Connell at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported O'Connell has jumped over second-stringer Brian Hoyer and will be under center in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders' starting quarterback will miss the game with a concussion and did not travel with the team.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.