Jets' Aaron Rodgers to Attend SNF vs. Chiefs amid Achilles Injury Recovery

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be in attendance to support his teammates this weekend.

Rodgers will attend Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium after being cleared to do so by his doctor amid his recovery from a torn Achilles, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The four-time MVP was at the team's facility on Saturday and attended the team meeting with players and coaches, Schultz added.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Friday that Rodgers attending Sunday's game would hinge on him receiving clearance from doctors to fly across the country after undergoing surgery on his Achilles in Los Angeles last week.

Rodgers hasn't attended a game since tearing his Achilles on New York's opening drive of the 2023 season in a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers' return to MetLife Stadium comes after he ripped into the team following a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots last weekend.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers said his teammates need to show more poise moving forward and that the offense needs to "grow up" after multiple sideline altercations ensured during Week 3:

"This is what teams have to go through. There's adversity points in every season. This year, it's happening early, and people are coming for us. And there's some heated conversations on the sideline about different things.

"I think we need to hold out poise a little bit better, really just offensively. We need to not have some of those things happen on the sideline and to be a little better, just be a little better competitors. We need to understand this is part of it, and it's not always going to be pretty. The most important thing is winning.

"... I think there's been too many little side conversations, and we just need to grow up a little bit on offense and lock in and do our jobs."

Gang Green enters a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs with a 1-2 record following back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.