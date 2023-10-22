Cardinals Rumors: Injured Kyler Murray 'Likely' to Return Week 10 amid Contract Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to return to the field in mid-November, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported "the most likely outcome" is Murray suiting up for the Cardinals' Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 12. He might even get the green light a week earlier against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Adam Schefter made note of the financial implications at play.

"Murray, who returned to practice last week for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last December, has $29.9 million in 2025 salary compensation that becomes fully guaranteed next March if he can't pass a physical by then," he wrote Sunday.

"The only way to ensure that Murray would be healthy by March 2024 would be not to play him, which the Cardinals don't want to do."

Murray began the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL during a Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots during the 2022 season. He underwent surgery to repair his ACL in January.

Murray had put together a solid 2022 campaign before going down, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 418 yards and three scores.

The Cardinals suffered mightily in the 26-year-old's absence, finishing the year with a 4-13 record and missing the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.