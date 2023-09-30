Browns' Nick Chubb Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Will Need ACL Repair in Coming Months

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is on the road to recovery.

Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday to repair a torn MCL and damage to his meniscus and medial capsule, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He is also expected to undergo surgery to repair his ACL in the coming months.

The 27-year-old is expected to return to the field at some point during the 2024 season.

Chubb injured his left knee in a 26-22 Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when he took a low hit from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick near the goal line. The ailment initially appeared to have been much worse than what he sustained.

There was initially some concern that Chubb may have suffered the same knee injury he sustained while playing college football for Georgia in 2015 when he suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn PCL, MCL and LCL.

Chubb's injury is a tough blow for the Browns as he had been effective to begin the season, rushing for 170 yards on 28 carries in two games, in addition to catching four passes for 21 yards.

The Browns selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 draft and he has been one of the team's best offensive players since breaking onto the scene. He entered the 2023 campaign hoping to record his fifth consecutive season of 1,000-plus rushing yards.

With Chubb sidelined, the Browns have turned to Jerome Ford out of the backfield. He has rushed for 160 yards and one touchdown in three games this season, in addition to catching five passes for 58 yards and two scores.

The Browns also re-signed Kareem Hunt following Chubb's injury. He had five carries for 13 yards and two catches for 22 yards in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.