Giants' Saquon Barkley Active vs. Bills After Missing 3 Games with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Matt York

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is active for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills after missing three games with an ankle injury.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz previously reported that Barkley planned to play in Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills barring a setback during pregame warmups.

Barkley missed the team's Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. He told reporters on Sept. 30 that he would try to make his return to the field as soon as possible.

"It's my life. I make the decisions," Barkley said when asked if he should wait to play until he's 100 percent since he's not signed beyond 2023. "I love this game and I feel like if it's good to play, go out there and play."

Barkley has struggled to stay healthy over the last several seasons due to a variety of ailments, but he has been impressive when not injured. He has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown in two games this season, in addition to catching nine passes for 41 yards and one score.

He has not played since Sept 17.