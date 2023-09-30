Deion Sanders Calls Out Critics of Shedeur Sanders, Colorado After Loss to USC

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders called out his team's detractors Saturday after the Buffaloes fell just short in their comeback bid against No. 8 USC.

Speaking to reporters, Coach Prime suggested that anyone who doesn't see greatness coming for the Buffs in the near future should re-evaluate their viewpoint:

"If you can't see what's coming with CU football, you've lost your mind," Sanders said. "You're just a flat-out hater if you can't see what's going on and what's going to transpire over the next several months. Something's wrong with you."

Deion also chided anyone who has doubted his son, Shedeur Sanders, who has excelled as Colorado's starting quarterback this season:

"The kid can flat-out play," Sanders said. "I know a lot of people doubted him and said I just thrusted him into the starting position. What do they call it, nepotism or whatever? All of you should just look in the mirror and slap whatever you see."

Last season, Colorado went just 1-11, prompting the school to hire Sanders away from FCS Jackson State, which was a program Deion turned around quickly.

Colorado became arguably the biggest story in sports over the first three weeks of the college football season, as the Buffaloes upset TCU 45-42 on the road in their opener, beat Nebraska soundly at home in Week 2, and overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes left in regulation to beat Colorado State in double overtime in Week 3.

The Buffs faced their toughest test in Week 4, and turned in what was by far their worst performance, falling 42-6 on the road to an Oregon team currently ranked ninth in the nation.

Colorado was expected to have a tough time again this week at home against USC and reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, and while that was the case in the first half, the Buffaloes made a game of it.

Williams threw for four touchdowns in the first half en route to a 34-14 lead, but Colorado scored the final 20 points of the game and got it down to one score before ultimately falling 48-41 when it could not recover an onside kick.

Defense is an issue for Colorado, as evidenced by Williams' 403 yards and six touchdowns, but the Buffaloes were without their top cornerback in Travis Hunter, who also happens to be one of their best receivers. Safety Shilo Sanders, who is also Deion's son, was out due to injury as well.

Deion's other son, Shedeur, is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race. Even in defeat, he was spectacular Saturday, going 30-of-45 for 371 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for 50 yards and a score.

Coach Prime has already brought a ton of talent to Boulder compared to last year, but even he admitted a couple of weeks ago that the Buffaloes are "seven to eight" players away from being national title contenders.