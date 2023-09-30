Chargers' Joey Bosa Reportedly Won't Play vs. Raiders with Hamstring, Toe Injuries

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Chargers listed Bosa as questionable due to hamstring and toe injuries. He was unable to practice in any of the three previous days. Prior to Schultz's report, the team had downgraded him to doubtful.

Bosa isn't the only big name who's unlikely to suit up for the Chargers. Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and free safety Derwin James (hamstring) are both doubtful. Ekeler has been out of the lineup since suffering an ankle sprain in Week 1.

The schedule at least works to Los Angeles' benefit somewhat. The team is off in Week 5 and will have an extra day of rest before it's back on the field in Week 6 for Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 16.

Perhaps Bosa, Ekeler and James will all be activated before then.

For Sunday, the combined absences of Bosa and James might be somewhat offset depending on Jimmy Garoppolo's availability. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported Garoppolo was still in the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, so Las Vegas might be looking at Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer under center.

In terms of the bigger picture, though, Bosa's hamstring and toe issues are obviously a concern for the Chargers amid a 1-2 start. The four-time Pro Bowler is their best defensive player and recorded three sacks across their past two games despite failing to appear for more than half of their defensive snaps.