Giants' Saquon Barkley Discusses Possibly Playing on Ankle Injury: 'It's My Life'September 30, 2023
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is focused on returning as soon as possible.
The tailback told reporters that the injury he suffered in Week 2 is a high ankle sprain but was quick to neutralize any thoughts that he may delay a return until he is fully healthy.
Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano
📷<br>Saquon Barkley admitted that he has a high ankle sprain.<br><br>Barkley, asked if he should wait to play until he's 100% since he's not signed beyond 2023, said: "It's my life. I make the decisions. I love this game and I feel like if it's good to play, go out there and play."
"It's my life," Barkley said. "I make the decisions. I love this game and I feel like if it's good to play, go out there and play."
