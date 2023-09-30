Giants' Saquon Barkley Discusses Possibly Playing on Ankle Injury: 'It's My Life'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is focused on returning as soon as possible.

The tailback told reporters that the injury he suffered in Week 2 is a high ankle sprain but was quick to neutralize any thoughts that he may delay a return until he is fully healthy.

"It's my life," Barkley said. "I make the decisions. I love this game and I feel like if it's good to play, go out there and play."

