NBA Power Rankings: Blockbuster Trades Shake Up League's top Tier

After losing Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams and Robert Williams III, depth is certainly a question for the Boston Celtics, but there's no doubt they raised their ceiling this summer.

Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday are now on the team. In combination with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Al Horford, Boston could very well have the best top six in the league. And that's not just a comment on the raw talent (of which there's plenty). All of the above should fit well together too.

Even in an era when big men are encouraged to shoot and pass in a way they weren't decades ago, Porziņģis is an uncommon floor-spacer.

Stathead's shot tracking data goes back to 1996-97, and since then, Porziņģis is tied for 11th in career 28-footers made. All of the players ahead of him on that list are guards (unless you define LeBron James as a forward).

Having a center who'll force opposing 4s and 5s to chase him around four or five feet behind the three-point line could widen slashing lanes for Tatum and Brown in a pretty dramatic way.

And on the other end, Porziņģis' back-line defensive capabilities will shore up a resistance that already had Horford, White, Tatum and Brown, and now includes Holiday.

Even at 33 years old, the former Buck is still one of the best point-of-attack defenders in basketball and coming off the best three-season stretch of his career.