NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Free Agency

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Plenty of NBA players have little say in where they play over the first several years of their careers. For a first-round pick, for example, getting drafted means a four-year deal with a team the player didn't choose, followed by restricted free agency (which doesn't often result in a change of location).

When someone finally gets to free agency, it can feel like a chance at freedom and maybe a pretty good payday. But 2023 free agents had a curveball thrown their way.

Several NBA front offices embraced an unusual approach to free agency this offseason, choosing to use their cap space to absorb other teams' contracts in trades, rather than signing players outright.

According to HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan, 11 players were traded into cap space. In total, $125.8 million in cap space was used on their existing salaries. When you add the raises that Domantas Sabonis and Jordan Clarkson got in renegotiated deals, that number rises to a whopping $143.6 million.

That's over half of this summer's available cap space.

As Gozlan notes, that percentage still has the potential to go up (or down).

This could simply be a one-off motivated by teams wary of (or still learning the ropes around) the new collective bargaining agreement. Taking on long-term money can be a potential pitfall with the ballyhooed supertax apron incoming, and several of the players traded into cap space are on deals that expire in the next year or two.

This is also an example of the flexibility and creativity of NBA front offices. Roster construction happens in all kinds of different and sometimes unexpected ways. And this is a reminder that on-court defense isn't the only thing that keeps people on their toes.