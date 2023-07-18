Miles Bridges Apologizes for 'Pain and Embarrassment' of Domestic Violence Probe

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges apologized Tuesday for the "pain and embarrassment" caused by his domestic violence case.

"First of all, I just want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I caused everyone, but especially my family," Bridges told reporters. "This year away, I've used it to prioritize just going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be — someone that my family and everybody here can be proud of."

Bridges was arrested on felony domestic violence charges last June and pleaded no contest on the felony count of injuring a child's parent in November. He received three years probation and was required to undergo domestic violence counseling and parenting classes, along with completing 100 hours of community service.

The case resulted in Bridges going unsigned for the 2022-23 season and his restricted free agency to roll over into the 2023 offseason. The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, 10 of which will be served next season.

After the two sides failed to reach a long-term contract, Bridges signed a one-year qualifying offer worth $7.9 million for the 2023-24 season. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said he understands the decision to bring Bridges back was "polarizing."

"It obviously is a polarizing topic and not everyone may agree," Kupchak said. "It's a tough situation to be in. But we started out with the legal process in Los Angeles, worked through the legal process, worked through the NBA's investigation, our relationship with Miles, our conversations with Miles. Remorse, accountability. And it's the best we can do. But yes, I do understand not everyone may agree."

A 2018 first-round pick, Bridges was well on his way to a nine-figure contract in Charlotte before the domestic violence case. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 2021-22, emerging as a two-way athletic force who connected with LaMelo Ball on a series of highlight alley-oops.

Bridges said he has faith he will be the same type of impact player upon his return to the lineup.

"Just staying in the gym," Bridges said. "I still have a feel for the game. I'm the same player or even better than I was before. But just staying in the gym and being here consistently is going to help me out, being around my teammates and inspiring their games.

"I think that is going to be big for me. With this 10-game suspension, I can also see what we need to work on during those 10 games and see what I can do to come in and help."

The Hornets may make Bridges earn his playing time next season, with Gordon Hayward and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller occupying spots on the wing.