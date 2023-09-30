Browns' David Njoku Suffers Burn Injuries to Face, Arm; Questionable vs. Ravens

Browns' David Njoku Suffers Burn Injuries to Face, Arm; Questionable vs. RavensSeptember 30, 2023
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
The Cleveland Browns announced tight end David Njoku is questionable for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after getting injured during a "household accident."
Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm.
Cleveland elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the active roster with Njoku's status up in the air.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
