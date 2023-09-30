X

    Browns' David Njoku Suffers Burn Injuries to Face, Arm; Questionable vs. Ravens

    The Cleveland Browns announced tight end David Njoku is questionable for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after getting injured during a "household accident."

    Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm.

    Cleveland elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the active roster with Njoku's status up in the air.

