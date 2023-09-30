X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Tom Brady Appears with Drake at Miami Concert: 'I Got the Real GOAT'

    Adam WellsSeptember 30, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady races across the turf during a game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tom Brady is doing a good job of keeping himself busy in retirement.

    During his concert at Miami-Dade Arena on Friday night, Drake brought the seven-time Super Bowl champion onstage and proclaimed: "I got the real GOAT!"

    Respectful Rap @RapRespectful

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Drake?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Drake</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TomBrady?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TomBrady</a> in Miami 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/sy9ag9cnye">pic.twitter.com/sy9ag9cnye</a>

    Brady gave Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy a joking shoutout on Twitter when Drake was posting billboards around the country to promote the record.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Feel kind of left out to be honest 😂 Congrats bro! <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/yBiotfoSib">pic.twitter.com/yBiotfoSib</a>

    Few musical acts are doing a better job of letting the world know how many famous people are in their Rolodex right now than Drake. The hip-hop superstar previously brought out LeBron and Bronny James during his concert in Los Angeles.

    Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel showed up at the Toyota Center for Drake's show on Sept. 17.

    Even though Brady isn't associated with Miami the way LeBron is with L.A. or Manziel is with Texas, he is building a mansion in the city. The 46-year-old also spent the final three years of his career in Florida playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Brady's success on the gridiron led to him being referenced in many rap songs over the years, including Drake's 2018 collaboration with Lil Baby.

    Video: Tom Brady Appears with Drake at Miami Concert: 'I Got the Real GOAT'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon