Video: Tom Brady Appears with Drake at Miami Concert: 'I Got the Real GOAT'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady is doing a good job of keeping himself busy in retirement.

During his concert at Miami-Dade Arena on Friday night, Drake brought the seven-time Super Bowl champion onstage and proclaimed: "I got the real GOAT!"

Brady gave Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy a joking shoutout on Twitter when Drake was posting billboards around the country to promote the record.

Few musical acts are doing a better job of letting the world know how many famous people are in their Rolodex right now than Drake. The hip-hop superstar previously brought out LeBron and Bronny James during his concert in Los Angeles.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel showed up at the Toyota Center for Drake's show on Sept. 17.

Even though Brady isn't associated with Miami the way LeBron is with L.A. or Manziel is with Texas, he is building a mansion in the city. The 46-year-old also spent the final three years of his career in Florida playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.