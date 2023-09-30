Ryder Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Jon Rahm, Europe Keep Massive Lead over USA on Saturday

David Cannon/Getty Images

The European team is still cruising in the 2023 Ryder Cup with another impressive performance to maintain a five point lead over the United States going into Sunday's singles matches.

Europe finished the two sessions on Saturday with 10.5 points, well ahead of the Americans at 5.5. The United States had a better showing on Day 2 with four match wins, but there was another historic low point for the team.

After the U.S. got swept in foursome matches on Friday, the duo of Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler suffered the worst loss in the history of Ryder Cup play on Saturday. They were defeated 9 & 7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg in a match that took less time to complete than a full viewing of Goodfellas (2 hours, 26 minutes).

Ryder Cup Results - Saturday's Foursome Matches

Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (United States), 2 & 1

Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (United States), 9 & 7

Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States) def. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe), 4 & 2

Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (United States), 2 & 1



The Hovland-Åberg duo wasted no time taking control of the match. They won the first four holes before Scheffler and Koepka knew what hit them. Things would only get worse for the American team before it was finally, mercifully, over.

On the bright side for the United States, Max Homa and Brian Harman earned the first match win of the tournament for the country. They were able to take down Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4 and 2 thanks to a run on the back nine in which they won four of seven holes.

Outside of the Koepka/Scheffler debacle, the U.S. did put up a good fight in the early matches. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth battled back from three down after nine holes against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood to get within one going onto No. 15.

McIlroy's birdie putt on 15 moved the lead back to two with three holes remaining. His par putt on No. 17 sealed the win and a point for Europe.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were down three after 11 before winning each of the next three holes to even their match with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Rahm came within inches of a hole in one on No. 17 to set up a birdie putt to win the match.

Europe ended the Saturday morning session with a lead of 9.5 to 2.5 over the United States.

Ryder Cup Results - Saturday's Four-Ball Matches

Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (United States) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 & 3

Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 & 1

Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (United States), 3 & 2

Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (United States) def. Rory McIlroy/Matthew Fitzpatrick (Europe), 1 Up

The United States finally showed some signs of life for the first time in the second session on Saturday.

Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa were able to get some measure of revenge for the U.S. in their 4 and 3 win over Hovland and Åberg. They were six up with six holes to go after Morikawa's eagle on No. 12.

It wasn't quite the same level of dominance Hovland and Åberg showed earlier in the day, but Burns and Morikawa were at least able to save face to give the Americans some positive momentum.

Homa and Harman have proven to be the best duo for the United States in the Ryder Cup. They got their second win of the day by taking down Fleetwood and Nicolai Højgaard.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were unable to keep the positive momentum going for the U.S., as they fell to Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre. Thomas and Spieth were one up going onto No. 8, but Rose and MacIntyre won four of the next seven holes.

The United States closed the day on a strong note. Cantlay and Wyndham Clark were able to hold off McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick in dramatic fashion. Cantlay birdied each of the final two holes, including a 43-footer on No. 18, to steal a point.

Given how the day started, this was a very good showing for the United States. The team was able to get four points after managing just 1.5 on Friday.

The ball is still in Europe's court to end the weekend with the Ryder Cup. The Europeans only need to four points from the 12 singles matches tomorrow.