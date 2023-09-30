Jon Rahm: No Issue with Brooks Koepka After Being Called a 'Child' at 2023 Ryder Cup

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Jon Rahm didn't take issue with Brooks Koepka calling him a "child" during the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Speaking to reporters during Saturday's foursome matches, Rahm was asked to address comments from the American star:

"I'm not going to stand here and say I'm a, you know, perfect example on what to do on a golf course. I play and compete the way I think I need to play and compete, and yeah, I think he mentioned it. I'm not happy I left a 10-footer short on 17 to possibly tie the hole, and going up to the tee, I let off some frustration hitting the board sideways, I kept walking, never stopped, that was it. If Brooks thinks that's childish, it is what it is. He's entitled to think what he thinks, and I mean, I don't know what else to say."

Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard got a half point in their fourball match against Koepka and Scottie Scheffler by winning two of the final three holes after falling down by two.

While walking to the 18th tee, Rahm was frustrated with his play and hit a board. This prompted Koepka to make a comment about the situation after the match:

