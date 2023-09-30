Fantasy Alert: Saints' Alvin Kamara Has 'Fresh Legs' in Return from NFL Suspension

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Fantasy managers will be happy to hear that New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara feels good physically as he prepares to make his season debut after serving a three-game suspension.

On the Saturday morning edition of SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said people with the Saints have described Kamara as having "fresh legs" going into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"They are relieved that he is back. I'm told that he's had fresh legs this week, that's the phrase that I heard from multiple people with the Saints. Because he was in training camp, he came back from the suspension still feeling good. It wasn't a situation where he missed months and then had to get his legs back. He's ready to go and so that passing game is going to get a major lift from him."

The NFL suspended Kamara for three games under the league's personal conduct policy. He was arrested in February 2022 on a charge of battery resulting in bodily harm stemming from an alleged altercation at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace in July. He was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay the alleged victim in the fight $105,000 for medical bills as part of his plea deal.

The Saints offense is off to a slow start this season. They have yet to score more than 20 points in a game and their yardage output has decreased in each of the past two weeks after racking up 351 yards in Week 1.

New Orleans' rushing attack has been inconsistent thus far with Jamaal Williams and Tony Jones carrying the load. They only have 144 yards on 48 carries. Taysom Hill has been the most consistent runner with 91 yards on 16 rushing attempts.

Getting Kamara back should provide a boost to the offense, especially with questions at quarterback. Derek Carr is officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out the previous two days.

If Carr is unable to go, Jameis Winston will get the start. He played well off the bench last week, going 10-of-16 for 101 yards.

Chris Olave has been the go-to guy for the Saints offense so far this season. The 23-year-old has turned 32 targets into 22 receptions and 302 yards. Tony Jones is the most-targeted running back on the team (four receptions on six targets).

Kamara could end up with more targets this week alone than Jones has had in the past three games. He's averaged 6.3 targets per game in his career and had 77 in 15 games last year.