Chiefs vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

Chiefs vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNFOctober 1, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs have bounced back since a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. The New York Jets, however, have been trending in the opposite direction since beginning the year with a win over the Buffalo Bills.
What will happen when the two AFC teams face off Sunday night? We'll soon find out, as the Jets are set to host the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. Kansas City will be going for its third consecutive victory, while New York will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.
From a fantasy standpoint, most of the top playmakers in this matchup are on the Chiefs' side. But that doesn't mean there aren't any fantasy-relevant players on the Jets' roster.
Here's a suggested lineup and analysis for those looking to get into the daily-fantasy action on DraftKings for this Sunday night contest.
Suggested Lineup
Captain: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs ($18,600)
Flex: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs ($11,000)
Flex: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets ($7,800)
Flex: Chiefs DST ($5,200)
Flex: Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($4,800)
Flex: Justin Watson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($2,400)
Pay Up for Both Mahomes and Kelce
It's no secret who the two best offensive players will be on the field Sunday night. And sure, it will cost a lot to get both into a DraftKings lineup. But Mahomes and Kelce are worth it.
Mahomes has played at his typical high level early in the 2023 season, passing for 803 yards and seven touchdowns thus far. The 28-year-old is rounding into form, too, as he threw for 272 yards, three TDs and no interceptions in a Week 3 win over Chicago Bears.
Kelce missed Kansas City's season opener due to a knee injury, but he has gotten into the end zone each of the past two weeks. The 33-year-old tight end has caught 11 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns over his first two games of the season.
The Chiefs' offense could have a bit of trouble against a strong Jets defense. Even though New York is 1-2, it has a lot of talented players on the defensive side of the ball.
But Mahomes and Kelce have proven over the years that they're a matchup-proof duo. No matter who they're going up against, they're capable of putting up big numbers. And the Jets' defense hasn't quite played up to expectations yet, either.
In order to have DraftKings success on Sunday night, it's almost a necessity to have both Mahomes and Kelce in your lineup. There's a great chance they could have the two highest scoring outputs of the game for fantasy.
Hall Could Be Lone Bright Spot on Jets' Side
The Jets' offense is much less potent with Zach Wilson at quarterback instead of Aaron Rodgers. Because of that, there aren't many New York players who should be considered for DraftKings lineup, especially with Kansas City likely to win this matchup quite handily.
But Hall's skill set always makes him an intriguing fantasy option, as the second-year running back has shown flashes of what he is capable of early in his NFL career. The 22-year-old did that in Week 1, when he rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries.
However, the past two weeks haven't gone nearly as well for Hall. He had four carries for 9 yards in Week 2, then 12 rushes for 18 yards. But those performances came in difficult matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
It won't be easy for Hall to have success against the Chiefs' defense, as they're a solid unit. But he has the explosiveness to break off a big play or two, which could be enough to make the difference in a DraftKings contest.
Hall is available at an affordable enough cost that it's worth taking a chance on him. He has a higher ceiling than fellow Jets running back Dalvin Cook, and New York's passing attack is likely to struggle again with Wilson under center.