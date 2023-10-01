Chiefs vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

2 of 3

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's no secret who the two best offensive players will be on the field Sunday night. And sure, it will cost a lot to get both into a DraftKings lineup. But Mahomes and Kelce are worth it.

Mahomes has played at his typical high level early in the 2023 season, passing for 803 yards and seven touchdowns thus far. The 28-year-old is rounding into form, too, as he threw for 272 yards, three TDs and no interceptions in a Week 3 win over Chicago Bears.

Kelce missed Kansas City's season opener due to a knee injury, but he has gotten into the end zone each of the past two weeks. The 33-year-old tight end has caught 11 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns over his first two games of the season.

The Chiefs' offense could have a bit of trouble against a strong Jets defense. Even though New York is 1-2, it has a lot of talented players on the defensive side of the ball.

But Mahomes and Kelce have proven over the years that they're a matchup-proof duo. No matter who they're going up against, they're capable of putting up big numbers. And the Jets' defense hasn't quite played up to expectations yet, either.