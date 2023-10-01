Week 4 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayOctober 1, 2023
Week 4 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
Through three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the league's leading passer. With so many strong QBs in the game, it may be a bit surprising that the 35-year-old ranks atop the leaderboard entering Week 4.
Cousins isn't the only NFL player who has gotten off to a hot start. There are players around the league playing quite well early in the 2023 campaign. Will they keep it going, or will they cool off? And if the latter occurs, who will emerge as the top fantasy performers?
Those filling out daily fantasy lineups on Sunday will be trying to project what happens next. A 14-game slate presents a ton of options for people to consider.
Here's some lineup advice for those looking to get into the Week 4 action on DraftKings on Sunday.
Keep Playing the Hot QB Hand in Cousins
Even though Cousins has been the NFL's top passer so far this season, he still isn't among the five most expensive QBs on DraftKings this week ($7,100). And there's no reason to think he's going to slow down this week, when the Vikings face the Carolina Panthers.
Although Minnesota has gotten off to an 0-3 start, Cousins' fantasy production hasn't been negatively impacted. In fact, it may help that the Vikings are losing, as he's been required to throw the ball at least 44 times in each of his three games, resulting in 1,075 total yards and nine touchdown passes.
Carolina's defense is allowing 27 points per game, the eighth most in the NFL. So Minnesota has an opportunity for more offensive success on Sunday, and Cousins should lead the way.
It's a great idea to stick with Cousins' hot hand in daily fantasy, as the budget saved by not starting one of the top handful of quarterbacks will allow you to spend more at other positions. And with Cousins' recent production, he's proven that's a smart move to consider.
Williams Should Provide Value in Great Matchup
It's been a slow start to the year for the Denver Broncos (0-3), and for their starting running back, Javonte Williams. The third-year player hasn't rushed for more than 52 yards in any of the team's first three games while averaging only 3.8 yards per attempt.
Williams also hasn't gotten into the end zone yet this season. But that could change in Week 4, when the Broncos have a more favorable road matchup against the Chicago Bears, who have also gotten off to an 0-3 start.
Chicago is allowing 121.7 rushing yards per game, so Denver should be able to capitalize. That could bode well for Williams, whose cost has considerably dropped on DraftKings ($5,500), making him a value play for Sunday's Week 4 action.
Don't be surprised if Williams breaks through for his first touchdown of the year, and it could come in an all-around strong performance. The Broncos' offense should put up better numbers, with Williams' play likely being a primary factor.
Take a Chance on Unproven Chargers Rookie WR
If you're looking to take a flier on a potential breakout player in Week 4, then you should consider taking a chance on Los Angeles Chargers rookie Quentin Johnston. The 22-year-old hasn't been a factor through three weeks (five catches for 26 yards), but that could change on Sunday.
The Chargers have lost one of their top receivers for the season, as Mike Williams is done for the year due to a torn left ACL. Johnston is expected to now have a larger role in Los Angeles' offense, so he could emerge as a top target for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Johnston was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, so it's clear Los Angeles is high on his ability. And the Chargers have a solid Week 4 matchup against the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing 347.7 total yards per game.
With such a low price on DraftKings ($3,700), Johnston should be under strong consideration for Sunday lineups. It'll allow you to pay up at other positions, and if he gets as many targets as expected, he may have his first productive performance of his first NFL season.