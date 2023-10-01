Week 4 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Even though Cousins has been the NFL's top passer so far this season, he still isn't among the five most expensive QBs on DraftKings this week ($7,100). And there's no reason to think he's going to slow down this week, when the Vikings face the Carolina Panthers.

Although Minnesota has gotten off to an 0-3 start, Cousins' fantasy production hasn't been negatively impacted. In fact, it may help that the Vikings are losing, as he's been required to throw the ball at least 44 times in each of his three games, resulting in 1,075 total yards and nine touchdown passes.

Carolina's defense is allowing 27 points per game, the eighth most in the NFL. So Minnesota has an opportunity for more offensive success on Sunday, and Cousins should lead the way.