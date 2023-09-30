Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

1 of 3

Notable wide receiver injuries: Odell Beckham Jr. (Baltimore Ravens), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), Rashod Bateman (Ravens)

Odell Beckham Jr. will miss Week Four, per Adam Schefter, due to an ankle injury.

Even before then, he had not been the explosive piece of the Ravens offense that he and others had hoped he would be. At least some of that can be attributed to opportunity, the rest to injury.

Regardless of the reason, it is time to look to the waiver wire for a potential replacement for the veteran wideout. Look no further than Tank Dell, the Houston Texans' impressive rookie receiver.

Through three games, Dell is averaging five receptions per game, has amassed 251 yards, and found the endzone twice. Fellow rookie CJ Stroud has developed chemistry with him and a certain comfort level that has allowed him to compile the numbers he has, including 16.7 yards per reception.

He is a player with tremendous upside, whose big-play potential is already there and fantasy value will only increase as he continues to carve out his role in the offense.

He has achieved double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games and against a Steelers defense giving up 17.1 yards per reception in their last two games to slot receivers.