Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured StarsSeptember 30, 2023
Injuries have begun to plague fantasy managers' rosters as Week Four of the 2023 NFL season arrives, creating a greater need to pay close attention to the waiver wire.
Which hidden gems are there for the taking as managers look to replace the points of injured stars and how do they match up with opposing defenses in this week's action?
Find out with this look at three players to stake your claim to.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
Notable wide receiver injuries: Odell Beckham Jr. (Baltimore Ravens), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), Rashod Bateman (Ravens)
Odell Beckham Jr. will miss Week Four, per Adam Schefter, due to an ankle injury.
Even before then, he had not been the explosive piece of the Ravens offense that he and others had hoped he would be. At least some of that can be attributed to opportunity, the rest to injury.
Regardless of the reason, it is time to look to the waiver wire for a potential replacement for the veteran wideout. Look no further than Tank Dell, the Houston Texans' impressive rookie receiver.
Through three games, Dell is averaging five receptions per game, has amassed 251 yards, and found the endzone twice. Fellow rookie CJ Stroud has developed chemistry with him and a certain comfort level that has allowed him to compile the numbers he has, including 16.7 yards per reception.
He is a player with tremendous upside, whose big-play potential is already there and fantasy value will only increase as he continues to carve out his role in the offense.
He has achieved double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games and against a Steelers defense giving up 17.1 yards per reception in their last two games to slot receivers.
Grab Dell now, while you can, because his numbers will attract other fantasy managers sooner rather than later. He is available in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and 30 percent of ESPN leagues.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
Notable running back injuries: Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)
Austin Ekeler is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders and Saquon Barkley was limited in practice all week, calling into question his availability for the Giants' showdown with Seattle on Monday night.
Both were top-tier fantasy running backs to start the season and have spent more time on the sidelines than the starting lineup to this point. While both should remain on your bench, you should scour the waiver wire in an attempt to replace some of their points and there are few better options than Miami Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane.
The first-year player announced his arrival on the national stage a week ago with a 47-point performance against the hapless Denver Broncos. He amassed 18 rushes for 203 yards, four receptions, 30 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.
He will not replicate that performance against Buffalo this week but his utilization by head coach Mike McDaniel suggests Achane will play a key role in the Dolphins' lightning-quick offense.
Achane makes opposing defenses miss, breaks tackles, and is a menace out of the backfield. Buffalo struggles with gap runners, allowing seven yards per carry. That does not bode well for the Bills given the fact that 52.6 percent of Achane's rushes are of that variety.
He is going to see his role in Miami's offense increase in the coming weeks and now is the time to grab him off waivers, if you still can.
He is 89 percent of Yahoo leagues and 82 percent of ESPN leagues.
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Notable quarterback injuries: Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints), Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns), Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders)
Saints starter Derek Carr suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in a Week Three loss to the Green Bay Packers, opening the door for Jameis Winston to potentially start for New Orleans Sunday against Tampa Bay.
While Carr has thrown to receivers and is officially "questionable" for the game against the Buccaneers, Winston is worth taking a look at if your team needs quarterback help.
The veteran quarterback is a former starter with a penchant for putting up big numbers. He is a former 5,000-yard passer and two seasons ago, had a QB rating of 102.8, with 14 TDs and 3 INTs before an injury cut his season short.
He is a capable QB who can light up opposing defenses and will have the opportunity to do that against the very Tampa Bay team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2015. The Bucs have given up the second-most passing touchdowns in the league and are susceptible to the deep ball.
With weapons like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed possessing the ability to outrun any defender, do not be surprised if Winston exploits Tampa's pass-defense weaknesses and has a big day.
He is available in 97 and 98 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, respectively.