NFL Odds Week 4: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News
The health and availability of plays can and will impact the outcome of NFL games. On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions had running back David Montgomery after he missed Week 3 with a thigh injury. Montgomery went off for 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Green Bay Packers didn't have left tackle David Bakhtiari, who recently landed on injured reserve. Green Bay constantly lost at the line of scrimmage and surrendered five sacks.
The Lions came in as slight Vegas favorites and exited with a decisive 34-20 victory.
Below, you'll find a few betting tips for the remaining Week 4 schedule based on the latest injury and availability information.
Take the Jaguars -3 Versus the Falcons
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense hasn't played up to the level that it did a year ago. However, Trevor Lawrence and Co. will have a chance to get back on track this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
This game is in London, which has become a second home for the Jaguars. The Falcons are far less accustomed to making the trip abroad, having only played there in 2021 and 2014. It might be a small advantage for Jacksonville, but in a fairly even matchup, it's significant.
Atlanta is coming off a lopsided loss against the Detroit Lions, in which Bijan Robinson and the ground game simply couldn't get going. The Falcons could experience similar struggles against a Jaguars defense allowing just 3.4 yards per carry.
The injury report favors Atlanta, as Jacksonville will be without two key players in wideout Zay Jones (knee) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (thumb). Given the venue, however, the Jags should have the goods to win by more than a field goal.
Avoid the Browns-Ravens Line
An impressive Cleveland Browns defense will get its first real test of the season when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Jackson has enough mobility to buy time against Cleveland's aggressive front four, and he's a master at poking holes in the secondary on extended plays.
The problem for Baltimore is that several contributors—including wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot)—have already been ruled out.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is doubtful.
The injuries may be too much for Baltimore to overcome against the league's top statistical defense, but backing the Browns is also problematic. Cleveland lost Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2, and quarterback Deshaun Watson is battling a shoulder injury.
Watson has said that he plans to play, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson "barely threw this week."
If Watson isn't at 100 percent, it could be a problem. Baltimore is good at generating pressure and could force him into the types of mistakes that cost Cleveland a win in Week 2. It's best to avoid the Cleveland -1.5 line entirely.
Fans who insist on betting this one should stick with the under of 39.5 points at -110 (bet $110 to win $100) instead.
Trust the Eagles -9.5 Versus the Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles won't be at full strength when they face the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) and safety Sydney Brown (hamstring) have already been ruled out.
Safety Justin Evans (neck) is listed as questionable.
Still, Philadelphia should be able to handle Washington at home thanks to a dominant defensive front that can generate constant pressure. The Eagles have tallied just six sacks but rank 10th with 22 quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Reference.
The Commanders, meanwhile, have surrendered 19 sacks already this season, nine in their Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills alone. Quarterback Sam Howell tossed four picks in that game, and he could be in store for another mistake-prone outing in Philadelphia.
This is a large line for a divisional game, but Washington will struggle to put points on the board. While the Commanders have a solid defense themselves, Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift and the Philly run game should find enough room to race to a double-digit victory.
Take the over in Chargers-Raiders
The five-point line in the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders (favoring L.A.) is another one of which to be wary. While Los Angeles has the better team and the more consistent offense, these two franchises tend to play close games.
The Raiders and Chargers split the 2022 series with both margins of victory being a touchdown or less.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and safety Derwin James (hamstring) are both doubtful. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) is listed as questionable, as is Las Vegas pass-rusher Maxx Crosby (knee).
Injuries could heavily impact how close this game ultimately ends up being. Taking the over at 48.5 points (-110) feels like a much safer play. The Raiders have struggled to put points on the board, the Chargers defense has been one of the worst in the league this season. Los Angeles has surrendered an average of 28.5 points.
Whether it's Garoppolo or rookie Aidan O'Connell under center for Las Vegas, it would be a surprise if the Raiders struggle to find the end zone. With the Raiders defense coughing up 25.6 points per game, this one has an excellent chance of going above 50 total points.
*Injury information via NFL.com
