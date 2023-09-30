NFL Odds Week 4: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

2 of 4

Rob Carr/Getty Images

An impressive Cleveland Browns defense will get its first real test of the season when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Jackson has enough mobility to buy time against Cleveland's aggressive front four, and he's a master at poking holes in the secondary on extended plays.



The problem for Baltimore is that several contributors—including wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot)—have already been ruled out.



Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is doubtful.



The injuries may be too much for Baltimore to overcome against the league's top statistical defense, but backing the Browns is also problematic. Cleveland lost Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2, and quarterback Deshaun Watson is battling a shoulder injury.



Watson has said that he plans to play, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson "barely threw this week."



If Watson isn't at 100 percent, it could be a problem. Baltimore is good at generating pressure and could force him into the types of mistakes that cost Cleveland a win in Week 2. It's best to avoid the Cleveland -1.5 line entirely.

