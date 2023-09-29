Patrick Mahomes, Adidas Drop Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Away Shoes Ahead of Chiefs vs. Jets

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is debuting a new sneaker during Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Adidas announced the release of the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX shoe in Chiefs "Away" colorway that will be worn be the reigning NFL MVP at MetLife Stadium.

The shoes are designed to resemble the Chiefs road uniforms that are predominantly white with a sharp, bold red mixed in.

In a sit down interview with GQ Sports earlier this month (h/t Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star), Mahomes explained what it means to have his own signature shoe in a sport that doesn't typically lend itself to that sort of endorsement deal:

"To have your own signature shoe, when you're growing up and you're watching and you see Jordan, you see LeBron, James Harden. Not a lot of NFL players have their own signature shoe, a lot of them have cleats. For Adidas to give me the opportunity to have my own signature shoe, they let me completely help design the whole shoe, and for me, I want them to be a lifestyle shoe but the same time something that you can train in."

This is the second iteration of the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX shoe that will be available to the public. The original was released in Aug. 2021 as the first signature sneaker for the two-time Super Bowl champ.

Mahomes joined the Adidas family in 2017, the same year he was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick by the Chiefs. He has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in just five full seasons as Kansas City's starter.

The Chiefs have played in the AFC Championship Game every year with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. They've been to the Super Bowl three times during that span, winning in 2019 and 2022.