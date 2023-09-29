Anthony Richardson to Start for Colts vs. Rams After Exiting Concussion Protocol

Anthony Richardson to Start for Colts vs. Rams After Exiting Concussion ProtocolSeptember 29, 2023
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will return to the starting lineup for a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after being removed from concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday.
Richardson missed the team's Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion sustained in the first half of the team's Week 2 victory over fellow rookie quarter CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.
