Anthony Richardson to Start for Colts vs. Rams After Exiting Concussion Protocol

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will return to the starting lineup for a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after being removed from concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday.

Richardson missed the team's Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion sustained in the first half of the team's Week 2 victory over fellow rookie quarter CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.

