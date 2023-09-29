Brooks Koepka Calls Jon Rahm a 'Child' After 2023 Ryder Cup Matchup

David Cannon/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka had some harsh words for Jon Rahm on Friday following their tie in four-balls at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

Per James Colgan of Golf.com, Koepka said the following about the Spaniard after he willed his team to a half-point by winning two of the final three holes: "I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

It is unclear specifically what behavior Koepka was referencing, but there is no question that Rahm played a big role in snuffing out Team USA's comeback attempt in the afternoon portion of Day 1 at the Ryder Cup.

The European team swept the morning foursomes to take a 4-0 lead into four-balls, and while the U.S. led in three of the four afternoon matchups at one point, it ultimately had to settle for three ties and one loss, making the score 6.5-1.5 in favor of Europe.

In what was arguably the premier matchup of the day, Koepka teamed with Scottie Scheffler against Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard in four-balls.

Entering the 16th hole, Koepka and Scheffler led by one, but Rahm evened the match with a spectacular chip-in for eagle:

The Americans took the lead back on the 17th and would have had a chance to win the match provided Rahm didn't make an extremely difficult, uphill eagle putt.

However, Rahm did sink the putt, as the ball hit the back of the cup, popped into the air and settled inside to win the hole and halve the match:

Koepka and Scheffler birdied their final five holes, which would normally be more than enough to seal the deal, but Rahm's two unbelievable eagles allowed the Europeans to salvage an unexpected half-point.

Following that disappointment, the Americans still had a chance to win their first match of the day with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark leading Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre by two with two holes to play.

Rose and MacIntyre came from behind to win the final two holes, though, denying the Americans a win and ending a great day for the Europeans on a high note.