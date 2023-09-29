Ezekiel Elliott to Be Considered for Cowboys' Ring of Honor, Jerry Jones Says

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was a major part of the Dallas Cowboys offense for seven seasons before being released, and team owner Jerry Jones says the veteran will be considered for one of the franchise's most prestigious honors.

Speaking Friday on The K&C Masterpiece on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer), Jones said Elliott will be considered for the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

"Zeke had a lift to it for the whole franchise," Jones said.

The Cowboys' Ring of Honor recognizes some of the most impactful players, coaches and club officials in the team's history. It currently includes the likes of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith.

DeMarcus Ware was announced in August to be the team's latest induction to the Ring of Honor.

Dallas opted to release Elliott after the 2022 season following the emergence of Tony Pollard, who has taken over as the team's starting running back this year.

The Cowboys selected Elliott fourth overall in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State and he burst onto the scene with an impressive rookie season that saw him rush for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games en route to All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

Elliott continued to impress over his next three seasons, rushing for 3,774 yards and 25 touchdowns in 41 games between 2017-19 and earning two more Pro Bowl selections.

However, his production has been on the decline over the last four seasons and he rushed for a career-low 876 yards, in addition to 12 touchdowns, during the 2022 campaign.

Elliott's decline in production coupled with the emergence of Pollard made his release somewhat of an easy decision for the Cowboys.

That said, Elliott still ranks third on Dallas' all-time rushing leaders list with 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on the ground in his seven seasons with the franchise. He also helped the franchise win the NFC East three times and reach the playoffs in four of his seven years.

Given his contributions, considering Elliott for the Ring of Honor is a no-brainer for Jones.

Elliott, who has served as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup, has appeared in all three games for the Patriots this season, rushing for 122 yards on 28 carries.