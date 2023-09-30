NFL Week 4 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

1 of 4

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Target: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: $5,800



Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith remains a mid-level DFS play, but managers looking for a bargain should consider him this week.



Smith has thrown a touchdown pass in every game this season, and while he'll be on the road, he should have a strong outing against the New York Giants.



New York has been a middle-of-the-road team against fantasy quarterbacks, allowing the 17th most points to the position. Pressuring quarterbacks, however, has not been New York's strong suit.



The Giants have generated just two sacks this season and have yet to force a turnover. There's little risk in starting Smith, and there's a fair amount of upside if New York can keep it close and keep Seattle passing.



Fade: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $7,700



The Cleveland Browns defense appears to be one of the best in the NFL, and the Browns have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.



It's fair to wonder if it's all a mirage, however. Cleveland has faced, Kenny Pickett, Ryan Tannehill and a banged-up Joe Burrow in the first three weeks. We'll get a good idea of whether the Browns defense is truly elite this week when it faces Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.



Jackson has been very good this season, completing 73.3 percent of his passes while regularly chewing up yards on the ground. He may well expose Cleveland. However, managers shouldn't be eager to bet on it at this price point.

