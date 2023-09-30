NFL Week 4 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

NFL Week 4 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy FootballSeptember 30, 2023
The Detroit Lions humbled the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, thanks to a total team effort and a couple of strong individual performances.
Daily fantasy sports (DFS) fans were likely thrilled with the nights of David Montgomery (121 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and tight end Sam LaPorta (four catches, 56 yards). Neither player was a particularly expensive DFS option, and the pair likely won more than a few Thursday-only games.
Below, you'll find a look at some of our top value plays for the remainder of the week, along with a few risky options who are just too pricey to trust.
Quarterback
Target: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: $5,800
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith remains a mid-level DFS play, but managers looking for a bargain should consider him this week.
Smith has thrown a touchdown pass in every game this season, and while he'll be on the road, he should have a strong outing against the New York Giants.
New York has been a middle-of-the-road team against fantasy quarterbacks, allowing the 17th most points to the position. Pressuring quarterbacks, however, has not been New York's strong suit.
The Giants have generated just two sacks this season and have yet to force a turnover. There's little risk in starting Smith, and there's a fair amount of upside if New York can keep it close and keep Seattle passing.
Fade: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $7,700
The Cleveland Browns defense appears to be one of the best in the NFL, and the Browns have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
It's fair to wonder if it's all a mirage, however. Cleveland has faced, Kenny Pickett, Ryan Tannehill and a banged-up Joe Burrow in the first three weeks. We'll get a good idea of whether the Browns defense is truly elite this week when it faces Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson has been very good this season, completing 73.3 percent of his passes while regularly chewing up yards on the ground. He may well expose Cleveland. However, managers shouldn't be eager to bet on it at this price point.
There's also a chance that the Cleveland D really is top-tier.
Running Back
Target: Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts: $6,000
The Indianapolis Colts may eventually have Jonathan Taylor back (assuming he doesn't get his wish for a trade). Until then, Zack Moss will continue to be a fairly priced running back with a large workload and a high floor.
Moss has recorded at least 22 touches in his two games this season, scored in both, and has caught six passes. He provides a fair bit of point-per-reception (PPR) value, along with a fairly high ceiling.
Last week, Moss tallied 145 scrimmage yards, two receptions and a touchdown. This week, he'll face a Los Angeles Rams team that has allowed an average of 4.5 yards per carry.
Moss may not be a true bargain at this point, but he's a tremendous value at this price.
Fade: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: $7,100
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs may finally return to Pro Bowl form this week. The Los Angeles Chargers have allowed an average of 4.4 yards per carry and, overall, haven't been good defensively.
There's a chance, but Jacobs has done nothing to suggest that he's poised to return to fantasy stardom in 2023. The reigning rushing champ is averaging a mere 2.4 yards per carry and has yet to find the end zone.
Jacobs has caught 10 passes and can provide a decent PPR floor. However, banking on Jacobs exploding against any team is a risky proposition at this point.
For a similar price ($6.7K), managers can start Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III against a Giants team that has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.
Wide Receiver
Target: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: $5,400
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens has established himself as Kenny Pickett's go-to target. He's caught at least four passes in every game this season and has produced at least 75 yards in each of the last two.
The Georgia product is a high-ceiling player with an equally high floor. Yet, he remains a relative bargain at the receiver position.
The Houston Texans have been solid defensively in 2023 and have allowed the eight-fewest fantasy points to the receiver position. That means that managers will be banking on the floor with Pickens this week.
It's a solid value, though, given the fact that if Pickens can break one big play—as he did against the Browns in Week 2—he'll reward managers handsomely.
Fade: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $7,600
Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle is a fantasy star, and he's been cleared to return from the concussion protocol. However, managers should be wary of throwing Waddle into the lineup against the Buffalo Bills this week.
The Dolphins are likely to be careful with Waddle, especially after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions a year ago. There's a chance that Miami eases him back into the game plan, which limits his floor significantly.
The Bills also represent a tough matchup in Buffalo. Only the Browns and the Carolina Panthers have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season.
Waddle could still go off, as he did while topping 100 yards in both regular-season games against Buffalo in 2022. However, he's a boom-or-bust play this week and a risk at this price point.
Tight End
Target: Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers: $3,600
Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is coming off a six-catch game and is likely to see his target share increase.
The Chargers lost No. 2 receiver Mike Williams to a torn ACL in Week 2.
"It's the toughest kind of news. You know, Mike's one of my favorites," coach Brandon Staley said, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Everett should have a high PPR floor this week, and he has a great matchup against the rival Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
Fade: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: $4,400
Normally, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a safe start because of his PPR floor. However, Goedert has yet to find the end zone this season and has a tough matchup with the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Philadelphia is also likely to get up early on Washington thanks to the Commanders' ineffective offensive line. Sam Howell has been sacked 19 times already this season. He's going to struggle against Philly's dominant front.
The Eagles probably won't do a lot of passing in the second half if they forge a large lead. That creates a lot of risk for Goedert at this price point.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros.
