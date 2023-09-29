Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk Reportedly Sign Contracts for Heavyweight Title Fight

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tyson Fury is busy preparing for his upcoming fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28, but he already has his next opponent lined up.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia.

An official date for the bout hasn't been set, but Coppinger noted it could take place on Dec. 23 or at some point in January.

