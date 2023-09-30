NFL Picks Week 4: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are looking to rebound after an embarrassing game against the Cleveland Browns, and they will have home-field advantage.



What the Titans won't have is a reliable offensive line and a consistent running game. Derrick Henry has been held to just 3.2 yards per carry this season, and Tennessee's inability to establish the run has led to a lot of 3rd-and-long situations.



The bigger issue is that Tennessee has been absolutely horrendous in 3rd-and-long.



"Across the NFL this season, teams that aren't the Titans allow sacks on 9% of third downs with 10 or more yards to gain. The Titans are giving up sacks in 31% of those situations," Nick Suss of The Tennessean wrote on Wednesday.

Against Trey Hendrickson and a potent Cincinnati Bengals pass rush, the Titans are going to struggle offensively. While Joe Burrow still doesn't appear 100 percent, he should outplay Ryan Tannehill in this one.

