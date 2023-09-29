Logan Paul Calls out 'Coward' Dillon Danis Ahead of Boxing Fight: 'All Bark, No Bite'

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Logan Paul vowed this week to bring the fight to Dillon Danis when they meet in a highly anticipated boxing match in Manchester, England, on Oct. 14.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said he intends to make Danis pay for everything he has said about him and his fiancé, Nina Agdal, on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I can't imagine after all the talk he's done on X, after all the s--t he said, what it's going to be like to be trapped in a ring with me—he has made a grave error. And assuming he shows up, Oct. 14 will be the worst night of his life."

For the past couple of months, Danis has attempted to get under Paul's skin by constantly tweeting about Agdal and making allegations of promiscuity.

As a result, Agdal was granted a temporary restraining order against Danis and also filed a lawsuit.

Paul remains skeptical that Danis will actually follow through with the fight and show up on Oct. 14, saying: "He's the king of the ducks, all bark, no bite."

Danis has served as a training partner for UFC superstar Conor McGregor and is 2-0 in professional MMA fights, winning bouts at Bellator 198 and Bellator 222.

He was supposed to make his boxing debut in January against YouTuber KSI, who is Paul's business partner for Prime sports and energy drinks, but he pulled out 10 days before the fight.

Paul fought KSI twice, fighting to a draw once and losing the second bout by split decision. He also took on legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout.

His most notable contributions to the combat sports world have come in WWE where Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 and has since wrestled several matches.

Paul has adjusted quickly to pro wrestling and even put on strong performances against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last November and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in April.

The October fight against Danis promises to be the toughest test of his boxing career in an official bout, and while Paul seems to be looking forward to the opportunity to take out his frustrations on Danis, he isn't yet convinced that the fight will take place.