Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers May Attend Chiefs Game amid Achilles Injury Recovery

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Taylor Swift may not be the only notable person in attendance for Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, Aaron Rodgers could be at MetLife Stadium to support his Jets teammates.

Cimini noted the four-time NFL MVP has to receive medical clearance from his doctors to fly from California to New York.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the Jets' Week 1 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. He underwent surgery on Sept. 14.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team placed an internal brace on Rodgers' Achilles that could accelerate his return timeline and give him a chance to return if New York advances to the postseason.

During his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers teased that he could be at MetLife Stadium for the Week 4 clash:

The possibility of Rodgers showing up comes at a very precarious moment for the Jets. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seen on the sidelines having an animated discussion with quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during the team's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Amid calls for the Jets to make a change at quarterback, head coach Robert Saleh continues to publicly voice his support for Wilson. The team did sign Trevor Siemian to the practice squad earlier this week.