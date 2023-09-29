Jared Goff Says Lions Have 'Confidence' They Can Beat Any NFL Team After Packers Rout

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are feeling good about themselves after winning for the third time in four games to open this season thanks to a 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jared Goff told reporters after the game the Lions have the "confidence" to beat anyone in the NFL right now:

"Like I said, send us anywhere. Line us up against anyone, and we feel like we can go in there and beat them, and that's a good feeling to have. Is it always gonna happen? I don't know, but we feel like we can. We have that confidence in ourselves, in our coaches and each other. We're working together really well right now."

The final score doesn't do a good job of indicating how dominant the Lions were in this game. The defense held Green Bay to 230 yards of total offense, including 27 rushing yards, and sacked Jordan Love five times.

Detroit's first-half performance, in particular, was impressive. The team built a 24-point lead and gained 264 more yards than Green Bay.

Dating back to last season, the Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL for an extended period of time. They have won 10 of their last 13 games after a 1-6 start in 2022. This is the seventh time they have scored at least 30 points in a game during that span.

The Lions have won back-to-back games at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2017 and 2018.

Goff didn't have a standout game statistically on Thursday night. He finished 19-of-28 with 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The three-time Pro Bowler only had to attempt eight passes in the second half because the Lions were comfortably ahead.