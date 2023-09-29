Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo LeaguesSeptember 29, 2023
Earlier this week, the majority of fantasy football managers likely rushed to their league's waiver wire to try to claim Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane. After all, he was the breakout fantasy star during Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Most managers came up short, considering only one from each league can have Achane on their roster. But there are plenty of other intriguing players still available on many waiver wires, and some should be picked up now before it's too late.
Here's a look at several players who are available in most Yahoo leagues who remain sleepers heading into Week 4. By the time they break out, it could be too late to get them on your roster, so consider stashing them now.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
As long as Derrick Henry is in Tennessee, he'll be the clear-cut lead back in the Titans' offense. However, the 29-year-old is dealing with a toe injury amid his slow start to the season, so it's worth keeping an eye on rookie Tyjae Spears.
Available in 77 percent of Yahoo leagues, Spears is a breakout candidate for later in the season. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of his potential, such as in Week 2, when he recorded eight carries for 49 yards in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Spears has gotten 18 touches over the past two weeks, and that number could go up as he gets more comfortable in Tennessee's offense. Plus, if Henry doesn't get going soon, more work could become available for Spears.
With Henry a bit banged up and not producing at his typically high level, it's worth trying to stash Spears on your bench for now. It's a move that could pay off later on.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have lost a key member of their offense, as wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the season due to a torn left ACL. Los Angeles will need other playmakers to step up, and among them could be rookie Quentin Johnston.
Over his first three NFL games, Johnston hasn't been too involved in the Chargers' offense, recording only five catches for 26 yards. But the 22-year-old was a first-round pick out of TCU for a reason, and he could begin to show that now that he'll move up the depth chart.
Johnston, who is available in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, should start to get more targets from quarterback Justin Herbert as soon as Week 4, when Los Angeles hosts the Las Vegas Raiders. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week that Johnston is "going to get a bigger opportunity."
It's not yet clear how many more opportunities, but Johnston should have a more sizable role. And that makes him fantasy relevant for the first time in his young NFL career.
Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
It's becoming clear that Jake Ferguson is becoming a key part of the Dallas Cowboys' passing plans. The 24-year-old tight end has been targeted 18 times over the first three weeks, having seven passes thrown his way in a game twice already this season.
Ferguson, who is available in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, hasn't converted those opportunities into big numbers quite yet. But he scored a touchdown in Week 2 vs. the New York Jets, then had five catches for 48 yards (both season highs) against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs secondary playmakers to throw the ball to outside of top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Ferguson is emerging in that role. He should only put up bigger numbers, assuming he continues to be targeted this much.
Pick up Ferguson now, as he could develop into a start-worthy tight end down the line.