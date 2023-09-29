Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

2 of 3

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Chargers have lost a key member of their offense, as wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the season due to a torn left ACL. Los Angeles will need other playmakers to step up, and among them could be rookie Quentin Johnston.

Over his first three NFL games, Johnston hasn't been too involved in the Chargers' offense, recording only five catches for 26 yards. But the 22-year-old was a first-round pick out of TCU for a reason, and he could begin to show that now that he'll move up the depth chart.

Johnston, who is available in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, should start to get more targets from quarterback Justin Herbert as soon as Week 4, when Los Angeles hosts the Las Vegas Raiders. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week that Johnston is "going to get a bigger opportunity."