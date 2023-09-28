Tom Brady's Legendary NFL Career to Be Focus of Limited Series 'The Patriot Way'

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots dynasty will soon be seen from an even closer view.

A scripted, limited series called The Patriot Way about Tom Brady's tenure with the team is currently in development. The series is set to be written by the duo of Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

The pair notably wrote the film The Fighter, a 2010 film about Massachusetts-based boxer Micky Ward and the early stages of his boxing career. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards. This project will be a collaboration with authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge and their 2018 book 12: Inside the Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption.

"The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years," Tamasy and Johnson said, per Erik Pedersen and Andreas Wiseman of Deadline.com. "Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs."

Storylines that will be covered in the series include the championships, Brady's start as a sixth-round pick, the Aaron Hernandez situation, the Spygate and Deflategate scandals and his relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The series will not feature the image rights of Brady, the Patriots or the NFL, with the group stating that they wanted to "tell the story without a filter," which would have been complicated with the numerous public figures involved with the Patriots dynasty.

Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl Championships during a 20-season tenure with the team. He retired following the 2022 season after a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw him earn an additional ring.

At this point, Brady has won more Super Bowls (seven) than any franchise in the NFL.