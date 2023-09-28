Jets' Zach Wilson Responds to Joe Namath: We Have to Try to Prove Him Wrong

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Being quarterback of the New York Jets is an unforgiving job. And nobody has gotten to know that better than Zach Wilson.

The 2021 No. 2 overall pick has been firmly in the crosshairs of any and all criticism over the past two weeks as the Jets—with sky-high expectations in preseason—have limped to 1-2 amid an injury to Aaron Rodgers in their season opener.

Even legendary signal-caller Joe Namath has called out Wilson's play this past week, but he is refusing to let it get to him.

"He's passionate and he's obviously one of the greats. As an offense, we have to do everything we can to try and prove him wrong," Wilson said of Namath after practice Thursday. "We'll keep doing what we can to improve. I think the guys are very optimistic, and we all believe in each other. So I'm excited for this week."

While appearing on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York on Monday, Namath tore into Wilson following the Jets' 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

He even went as far as to say that the organization shouldn't keep the former BYU star around.

"Send him to Kansas City to backup against somebody like [Patrick] Mahomes and maybe learn something. I wouldn't keep him," Namath said. "I've seen enough of Zach Wilson, all right? I've seen enough. Has quick feet, can throw a little bit, but I don't believe what's going on up there."

With the amount of talent New York has on both sides of the ball, it's undeniable that Wilson has been right at the heart of the Jets' struggles over the first few weeks of the season.

Wilson averaged 4.4 yards per attempt against New England, completing 18-of-36 passes for 157 yards and no touchdowns while getting sacked three times. He hasn't had more than 170 passing yards in any game this year.

He was particularly bad in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys with three interceptions.

However, the team's coaching staff and Rodgers have all stood up for him in recent days in light of Namath's comments.

"We have to understand the importance of manifestation in what we're putting out in the world. We also have to be realistic, as well. We're not living in this rose-colored glass world. We're 1-2. Been a couple rough ones," Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "But let's stay behind our guys. Let's support our guys, let's support the boys on the field and stick with our guys and have a little belief."