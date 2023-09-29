College Football Picks Week 5: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Vanderbilt's defense is the primary reason why it sits at 2-3 overall and 0-5 ATS.

The Commodores conceded over 35 points in their last three games, and they allowed over 40 points in their last two losses.

Clark Lea's team opened SEC play with a brutal home performance against Kentucky in which it was down by two touchdowns by the end of the first quarter.

Missouri can force Vandy into a similar deficit with its offense, led by quarterback Brady Cook.

The Tigers are averaging 433.8 total yards per game and they scored over 30 points in three of their four victories.

Cook should be able to carve up the Vanderbilt secondary from the start, which would put Vandy in a position to chase.