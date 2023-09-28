Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He Was 'Pissed off' After Cardinals Loss: 'It Sucks'

Mike Christy/Getty Images

After looking like the most dominant team in football through the first two weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys hit a bit of roadblock after losing to the Arizona Cardinals last week, a team that has been viewed as the top contender for the No. 1 overall pick.

And quarterback Dak Prescott still hasn't gotten over it.

"Yeah I was pissed off. I'm always pissed off after a loss," Prescott said Monday. "I don't know if we can rate my different levels of pissed-off-ness, but yeah it sucks it really does."

Prescott and the Cowboys' offense struggled mightily for most of the afternoon against a stingy Arizona defensive unit. The two-time Pro Bowler even had his first interception of the season as he passed for 249 yards and a touchdown.

It was a concerning sight for Cowboys' fans, who had to watch Prescott lead the NFL in interceptions last season with 15.

The most concerning aspect of Dallas' performance was it's performance in the red zone as it ended up going just 1-for-5 in that area of the field, making it 3-for-11 over its past two games.

That shouldn't be the case for an offense as loaded as the Cowboys—both in the trenches and at skill positions.

And coach Mike McCarthy knows it.