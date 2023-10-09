Every NBA Fanbase's Worst Nightmare In 2023-24

19 of 30

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans' most obvious nightmare isn't actually its worst-case scenario. Yes, it would be objectively bumming to see the injury bug once again prevent Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum from logging major minutes together, but you know what would be even worse? If this trio actually stayed healthy and proved it simply couldn't defend at a high enough level to compete for anything of substance.



While all three are immensely talented on offense, that isn't exactly the case on the game's less glamorous end. Each ranks as somewhere between a subpar stopper and an outright sieve, and their shortcomings are severe enough to wonder whether they could doom this partnership.



"The Pels won't be going anywhere if they can't defend," The Athletic's William Guillory wrote. "If teams can attack Williamson and McCollum as quickly as they did at times last season, it'll sink all the good this group can do on offense. Ingram's hands aren't clean in this matter, either. He has to be more attentive and make quicker decisions to ensure he's in the right place at the right time positionally."