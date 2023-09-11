Ranking the Highest Ceilings from the 2023 NBA Draft Class

1 of 6

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

First, though, a look at some players who are worth mentioning but didn't quite sneak into the top five.

Anthony Black: A 6'7" playmaker will always bring some level of intrigue, and Anthony Black does just that. His 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals as a freshman for Arkansas are interesting, but a 30.1 three-point percentage and 70.5 free-throw percentage suggest he has a long way to go as a shooter.

Bilal Coulibaly: The French teammate of another prospect we'll discuss later, Bilal Coulibaly just turned 19 in July and is 6'7" with a 7'2" wingspan. Those numbers and his athleticism make him, at the very least, an intriguing defensive prospect. If he can improve as a creator and shooter, the Washington Wizards may have something special.

Taylor Hendricks: Taylor Hendricks appears to have the agility necessary to play some 3 in big lineups, but he's also big enough (6'8" with a 7'1" wingspan) to play some small-ball 5. That potential versatility and a 39.4 three-point percentage in college are enough to push Hendricks to this section of the slideshow.

Dereck Lively II: The No. 2 recruit in his high school class, Dereck Lively II is 19 years old, 7'1" with a 7'7" wingspan and coming off a freshman season at Duke in which he posted an absurd 12.7 block percentage. If he develops even a hint of understanding of NBA-level rim-running and rim-protection, he can be a dynamic interior weapon.