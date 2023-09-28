Micah Parsons, Tua Tagovailoa Headline NFL's AFC, NFC Players of the Month

Michael Owens/Getty Images

September is nearly over, which means the NFL has officially named its first group of AFC and NFC Players of the Month.

The AFC Players of the Month for September are Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

On the NFC side, the Players of the Month are San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda.

September's Rookies of the Month are Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Tagovailoa has been the best quarterback in the NFL through three weeks, leading the Dolphins to a 3-0 record.

The 25-year-old has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. His best game of the season came in a 70-20 Week 3 rout of the Denver Broncos when he completed 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

In the NFC, Parsons are been arguably the best defensive player through three games, posting four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup, 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

Parsons has been the highlight of one of the NFL's best defenses and has helped the Cowboys to a 2-1 record.

Watt, meanwhile, has arguably been the best defender in the AFC and perhaps the entire NFL through Week 3. He has posted six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one fumble returned for a touchdown, 11 tackles, five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

After suffering a season-opening loss to the 49ers, Watt has helped the Steelers to two straight wins over the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 2-1 on the year.

On the kicking side, Bass has been quite impressive for the Bills through three games, making all seven of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra-point attempts for 31 points. He also made both of his field goal attempts from 50-plus yards.

Camarda also had a solid month for the Buccaneers, averaging 54.9 yards per punt with seven punts inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt went for 74 yards.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, has hit the ground running to kick off his first full season in San Francisco. In three games, he has rushed for 353 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries, in addition to catching 11 passes for 70 yards.

As for rookies, Stroud, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, is having a solid season with the Texans despite boasting a 1-2 record. He has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 906 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 35 yards.

The 21-year-old led the Texans on a 37-17 upset of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week for their first win of the season.