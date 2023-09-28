Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver WireSeptember 28, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire
Most fantasy leagues' waiver claims have processed ahead of Week 4, but those claims have gone toward the players on everyone's radar this week—like Houston's Tank Dell, who had 145 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, or Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who found the end zone four times in Miami's Week 3 slaughter of the Denver Broncos.
If you've been paying attention to key injuries around the league, such as Los Angeles Chargers star wideout Mike Williams landing on injured reserve Tuesday or top San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk designated questionable ahead of Week 4, you already have an idea of the kinds of players who are expected to step up this week.
If your team still needs some free-agent help, we'll help you sort through the deeper sleepers—we'll define those as players who are rostered in 30 percent of leagues or fewer—who are still likely to be available in your league.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Rostered: 32 percent
Week 4 projections: 3.4 rec, 36.3 rec yds, 0.2 rec TD, 8.3 pts
With Mike Williams down for the count on injured reserve, Chargers wideouts Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer have been two of the most popular waiver-wire adds this week. Given that they're both already rostered in almost half of all leagues, however, we can't really consider them deep sleepers.
Tight end Gerald Everett, however, is rostered in just over 30 percent of leagues, and he's primed to have a big day in Week 4. He's coming off his biggest week of the season to date, seeing six targets and bringing them all in for 30 yards, good for nine points in PPR (points-per-reception) scoring). If he finds the end zone in Week 4, you'll look like a genius for rostering him.
Don't worry too much about his injury designation (questionable); most sources think Everett, who is dealing with an illness, will be suiting up this week.
Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers
Rostered: 33 percent
Week 4 projections: 3.3 rec, 37.6 rec yds, 0.2 rec TD, 8.5 pts
We're still trying to figure out what exactly the Green Bay Packers offense looks like under Jordan Love, especially the aerial attack. But while your league opponents may be trying to figure out Christian Watson vs. Romeo Doubs target share this week, why not sneak in there with a claim for Luke Musgrave, who is quickly approaching TE1 status?
Musgrave hasn't had any barnburners so far this season; his best performance came in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, where he had six receptions on eight targets for 49 yards, good for 10.9 points in PPR leagues. And yet, when you realize the Saints have been one of the league's stingiest defenses against tight ends this season, you perk up a bit more at those numbers.
Musgrave may not be a must-start in Week 4, but the rookie is worth stashing on your bench as his trust and connection with Love continue to grow.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
Rostered: 23 percent
Week 4 projections: 7 att, 30 rush yds, 0.1 rush TD, 1.9 rec, 14.6 rec yds, 7.4 pts
Star Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn't been himself as he deals with a toe injury that has limited his productivity; on 11 attempts in Week 3, Henry had just 20 yards and two points (PPR).
While this is happening, rookie running back Tyjae Spears has quietly stepped up to keep the Titans ground game moving. The rookie had only four attempts and four receptions in Week 3, but he had a higher snap share than Henry, and when we're looking forward to potential fantasy production, that's what we want to see.
The Titans offense overall, outside of Henry's own issues, has been struggling to get going, but Spears is a deep sleeper who could save the day with multiple touches in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are themselves slow to get things going this season.
Rostered percentages and Week 4 projections via Fantasy Pros