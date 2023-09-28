Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

2 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rostered: 33 percent

Week 4 projections: 3.3 rec, 37.6 rec yds, 0.2 rec TD, 8.5 pts

We're still trying to figure out what exactly the Green Bay Packers offense looks like under Jordan Love, especially the aerial attack. But while your league opponents may be trying to figure out Christian Watson vs. Romeo Doubs target share this week, why not sneak in there with a claim for Luke Musgrave, who is quickly approaching TE1 status?

Musgrave hasn't had any barnburners so far this season; his best performance came in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, where he had six receptions on eight targets for 49 yards, good for 10.9 points in PPR leagues. And yet, when you realize the Saints have been one of the league's stingiest defenses against tight ends this season, you perk up a bit more at those numbers.