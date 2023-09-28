Ryder Cup 2023: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Ryder Cup begins on Friday from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy with eight matches between the morning and afternoon schedule.

Foursome matches will kick off the day before shifting to fourball for the second session. Team USA is seeking its second consecutive Ryder Cup victory after a dominant win in 2021. The 19-9 final score was the largest disparity in the tournament for either side since 1967.

The U.S. hasn't won back-to-back Ryder Cup titles since 1991 and 1993.

Captains Zach Johnson (United States) and Luke Donald (Europe) announced pairings for the first round of matches during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

2023 Ryder Cup Foursome Matches

1:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (United States) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

1:50 a.m. ET: Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe)

2:05 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (United States) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe)

2:20 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (United States) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

All matches broadcast on USA Network

