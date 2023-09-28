Patrick Mahomes Comments on Meeting Taylor Swift; Coy on Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes got to meet Taylor Swift, but he's not about to out teammate Travis Kelce's dating life.

"Yeah, I met her," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "She's really cool, good people. ... But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Swift was a guest of Kelce for the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, creating a social-media firestorm. The pop superstar and Chiefs tight end have not publicly admitted they're dating, with Kelce playing coy on his latest podcast.

"What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives," Kelce said. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys' shows like the (Pat) McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out.

"I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Given the fact that Kelce publicly courted Swift through the podcast, it's noteworthy that he's begun playing coy. This may signal the relationship has gone from a tongue-in-cheek courtship to outright dating.