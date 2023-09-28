Sean Payton Reflects on Russell Wilson, Broncos' Historic Loss to McDaniel, Dolphins

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Many believed the Denver Broncos had reached the lowest of lows last season after finishing with a 5-12 record and missing the playoffs for the seventh straight year, but the team reached new lows in a historic loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins embarrassed the Broncos 70-20 on Sunday in a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, setting numerous records in the process.

Among those records, Miami posted the fourth 70-plus point game in NFL history and the first since the 1966 Washington team. Additionally, the Dolphins became the first team to ever record five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a single game.

While the Dolphins have spent the week celebrating their historic feat, the Broncos have been trying to understand the mess that unfolded on their side.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday:

"I think what came about Sunday was one of those perfect storms where we struggled in a lot of areas. When you do that against an explosive offense, it snowballs. I'm sure there are a number of things that we as coaches look at and say, 'All right, we should've done this.' We always talk about after a game, even when we win, what would we do differently playing this team again?

"I think we have to always approach it that way. Just like the players. Even on our side of the ball offensively, I second-guessed that two-minute drill. The game is in balance still in the second quarter to some degree, and all of a sudden, very quickly, it gets away from us. We were starting with the ball. Getting into two-minute [offense] made sense, but it's just being smart about it. [I] think there were a number of things."