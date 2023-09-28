Video: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Becomes 1st Player Ever to Hit 40 HR, Steal 70 Bases

Video: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Becomes 1st Player Ever to Hit 40 HR, Steal 70 BasesSeptember 28, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the best players in baseball, and he reached unprecedented territory in Wednesday's win over the Chicago Cubs.
The Atlanta Braves star became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 40 home runs and record 70 stolen bases in a single season.
Acuña entered Wednesday's game having hit 41 home runs with 68 stolen bases in 154 games. He recorded his 69th and 70th stolen bases during Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Ronald Acuña Jr. just stole his 70th base, lifted it out of the ground and thrust it into the air. Boss move.<br><br>A 40/40 season is phenomenal. A 40/70 season is inconceivable. Forget the new rules. It's ridiculous.<br><br>If he wins MVP -- and he's probably going to -- he'll deserve it.
Acuña is likely to win the National League MVP award after putting together a career year and helping the Braves to an NL East title for the sixth year in a row. He entered Wednesday's game slashing .335/.414/.598 with 41 home runs and 103 RBI.
The 25-year-old is in just his sixth MLB season, but there's seemingly no doubt that he'll be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the future.