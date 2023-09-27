Terry Francona Honored with Tribute Video Before Final Game as Guardians Manager

Terry Francona Honored with Tribute Video Before Final Game as Guardians ManagerSeptember 27, 2023
Cleveland got a chance to say goodbye to its winningest baseball manager.
The Cleveland Guardians honored Terry Francona with a tribute video ahead of their final home game of the season on Wednesday. The fans also showed their appreciation for what he has done for the franchise:
Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians
Words are tough to use to describe the impact you've had on our organization, baseball team, culture, and city.<br><br>Your impact in the game of baseball goes beyond what we can even begin to extend our gratitude for.<br><br>Thank you, Tito. ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/pCO9OlN7iO">pic.twitter.com/pCO9OlN7iO</a>
The Guardians hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday ahead of a three-game road trip against the Detroit Tigers to finish the season.
Francona arrived in Cleveland as a baseball legend already from his time with the Boston Red Sox. He led Boston to the World Series title in 2004—its first since 1918—and again in 2007 while going 744-552 in his eight seasons with the team.
His final season with the Guardians is his 11th with the franchise, and he has a 919-755 record with three American League Manager of the Year awards and a World Series appearance during his time with the team.
There is plenty to celebrate, and the fans greeted him accordingly Wednesday.