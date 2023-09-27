X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Terry Francona Honored with Tribute Video Before Final Game as Guardians Manager

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 26: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians stands for the National Anthem prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on September 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Cleveland got a chance to say goodbye to its winningest baseball manager.

    The Cleveland Guardians honored Terry Francona with a tribute video ahead of their final home game of the season on Wednesday. The fans also showed their appreciation for what he has done for the franchise:

    Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians

    Words are tough to use to describe the impact you've had on our organization, baseball team, culture, and city.<br><br>Your impact in the game of baseball goes beyond what we can even begin to extend our gratitude for.<br><br>Thank you, Tito. ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/pCO9OlN7iO">pic.twitter.com/pCO9OlN7iO</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Cleveland fans show love to Terry Francona before his final game as a manager 🥺<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TalkinBaseball_</a>)<a href="https://t.co/MmVcMZvaAZ">pic.twitter.com/MmVcMZvaAZ</a>

    The Guardians hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday ahead of a three-game road trip against the Detroit Tigers to finish the season.

    Francona arrived in Cleveland as a baseball legend already from his time with the Boston Red Sox. He led Boston to the World Series title in 2004—its first since 1918—and again in 2007 while going 744-552 in his eight seasons with the team.

    His final season with the Guardians is his 11th with the franchise, and he has a 919-755 record with three American League Manager of the Year awards and a World Series appearance during his time with the team.

    There is plenty to celebrate, and the fans greeted him accordingly Wednesday.

    Terry Francona Honored with Tribute Video Before Final Game as Guardians Manager
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon