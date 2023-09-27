Eagles' A.J. Brown Says NFL Made Him Change Out of Neon Yellow Cleats vs. Bucs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The "No Fun League" struck again during Monday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least according to A.J. Brown.

The Eagles wide receiver confirmed Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the NFL made him change out of his neon yellow cleats during the middle of Monday's 25-11 win over the Buccaneers.

While the NFL changed its rules in 2017 to allow players to wear customized cleats in any color they want, the rule only extends to pregame warmups and they must return to a standard color pair of cleats for the game.

"Teams designate a color for each game, typically black or white, and all players must match that color," the NFL rulebook states.

Back in November 2019, former Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were required to change their cleats in the middle of a game against the Denver Broncos because they were wearing special designs that violated the rules.

Beckham and Landry were told to either change their cleats or sit out the remainder of the game.

"The NFL represents the highest level of sports," league spokesman Brian McCarthy told Jonah Engel Bromwich of the New York Times in 2019. "NFL players are required to reflect that high level of professionalism in everything they do on game day. And that applies to the uniform itself."

McCarthy added: "That goes from literally head to toe."