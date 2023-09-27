Video: Jimmy Butler Says Bucks Should Be Investigated for Tampering in Lillard Trade

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Miami Heat failed to acquire star point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, star forward Jimmy Butler didn't sound happy.

Butler took to social media Wednesday and accused the Milwaukee Bucks of tampering to acquire Lillard.

"Yo, NBA, man, y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering, y'all do," he said. "I'm just gonna put that out there. Y'all didn't hear it from me, but I heard it through somebody..."

Butler isn't alone in his belief that something improper went on before Lillard landed in Milwaukee, as Heat guard Tyler Herro retweeted the video and wrote, "What he said."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers sent Lillard to the Bucks in a three-team deal that also included the Phoenix Suns. Portland acquired Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from Milwaukee and swap rights with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. However, the team is reportedly likely to flip Holiday in another deal. The Suns landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

When Lillard requested to be traded from Portland at the beginning of July, he made it no secret that Miami was his preferred destination. The two teams had been linked together for much of the offseason, but no deal ever appeared imminent.

Lillard didn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, so the Blazers were never beholden to trade him to the Heat. Instead, he lands with another Eastern Conference contender, and he will likely be in Miami's way as it tries to make a second straight trip to the NBA Finals.

Pairing Lillard with Giannis Antetokounmpo creates one of the most dangerous duos in the NBA. The floor general will have no problems sharing the offensive load and opening things up for Antetokounmpo.